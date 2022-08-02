Hartenbos singer calls for Ukraine’s skies to be closed
By Naziziphiwo Buso - 02 August 2022
Singer and songwriter Vernon Barnard has written a song to raise funds for war-torn Ukraine.
Barnard, who now lives in Hartenbos, just outside Mossel Bay, was inspired to write Close the Skies at the start of the war when Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky made a similar plea. ..
