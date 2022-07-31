A truck driver has been accused of fleeing from the scene of a horror crash in which four people were killed on Saturday night.
Police in Gqeberha have appealed to the community for assistance in their investigation.
According to police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg, at about 11.50pm on Saturday, four people — two men and two women — died when their Nissan Almera collided with a FAW truck on the corner of Old Uitenhage and Johnson roads on the R75.
“It is alleged that the Nissan Almera was driving along the R75 and turned at the crossing into Johnson Road,” Janse van Rensburg said.
She said it collided head-on with a FAW truck travelling on the R75 in the opposite direction.
“All four passengers, two males and two females, of the Almera, passed away on the scene,” she said.
Janse van Rensburg said the driver of the truck allegedly fled the scene and police were still searching for him.
“A case of culpable homicide was opened and is being investigated by the Kwazakhele police.”
Anyone who can assist the police in the investigation is urged to contact Captain Van der Berg on 082-394-5957, or Crime Stop on 08600-10111.
HeraldLIVE
Truck driver sought after four die in horror crash
Politics Reporter
Image: JOSE LUIS GONZALEZ
A truck driver has been accused of fleeing from the scene of a horror crash in which four people were killed on Saturday night.
Police in Gqeberha have appealed to the community for assistance in their investigation.
According to police spokesperson Captain Sandra Janse van Rensburg, at about 11.50pm on Saturday, four people — two men and two women — died when their Nissan Almera collided with a FAW truck on the corner of Old Uitenhage and Johnson roads on the R75.
“It is alleged that the Nissan Almera was driving along the R75 and turned at the crossing into Johnson Road,” Janse van Rensburg said.
She said it collided head-on with a FAW truck travelling on the R75 in the opposite direction.
“All four passengers, two males and two females, of the Almera, passed away on the scene,” she said.
Janse van Rensburg said the driver of the truck allegedly fled the scene and police were still searching for him.
“A case of culpable homicide was opened and is being investigated by the Kwazakhele police.”
Anyone who can assist the police in the investigation is urged to contact Captain Van der Berg on 082-394-5957, or Crime Stop on 08600-10111.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics