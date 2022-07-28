A man who robbed a Kimberley dealership and stole two vehicles with his accomplice in 2019 has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.
Northern Cape acting deputy commissioner for crime detection, Brig Nicky Mills, welcomed the sentence handed down to Edmund Sean Bhima, 42, by the Kimberley regional court on Tuesday. The court had found Bhima guilty of robbery with aggravating circumstances. The accused was also declared unfit to possess a firearm.
“In October 2019 the accused and his accomplice robbed the local dealership of two Toyota Land Cruisers to the value of R968,800.
“On the night of incident the accused and his accomplice accosted the security guard at a gunpoint, tied him up and fled the scene in two Toyota Land Cruisers,” police spokesperson Capt Olebogeng Tawana said.
Tawana said Northern Cape organised crime unit members later tracked the vehicle on the N8 heading in the direction of Bloemfontein.
“The team closed in on the accused and found him in possession of one Land Cruiser, while the other one was found abandoned close to a hotel in Bloemfontein.
“The investigation revealed that the suspects were at the dealership earlier the same day, pretending to be interested in purchasing the vehicle, hence they returned later the same day to commit the robbery,” Tawana said.
The robber's accomplice is still on the run.
TimesLIVE
Heavy sentence for robber who drove away with vehicle from car dealership
Journalist
Image: 123RF/Allan Swart
A man who robbed a Kimberley dealership and stole two vehicles with his accomplice in 2019 has been sentenced to 15 years in prison.
Northern Cape acting deputy commissioner for crime detection, Brig Nicky Mills, welcomed the sentence handed down to Edmund Sean Bhima, 42, by the Kimberley regional court on Tuesday. The court had found Bhima guilty of robbery with aggravating circumstances. The accused was also declared unfit to possess a firearm.
“In October 2019 the accused and his accomplice robbed the local dealership of two Toyota Land Cruisers to the value of R968,800.
“On the night of incident the accused and his accomplice accosted the security guard at a gunpoint, tied him up and fled the scene in two Toyota Land Cruisers,” police spokesperson Capt Olebogeng Tawana said.
Tawana said Northern Cape organised crime unit members later tracked the vehicle on the N8 heading in the direction of Bloemfontein.
“The team closed in on the accused and found him in possession of one Land Cruiser, while the other one was found abandoned close to a hotel in Bloemfontein.
“The investigation revealed that the suspects were at the dealership earlier the same day, pretending to be interested in purchasing the vehicle, hence they returned later the same day to commit the robbery,” Tawana said.
The robber's accomplice is still on the run.
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics