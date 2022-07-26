Vusi Nova to headline all-star lineup in Gqeberha

In an unmissable vocal explosion, New Brighton-born national Afropop star Vusi Nova will headline Night of Voices at the Mandela Bay Theatre Complex at the weekend.
Idols SA winner Luyolo Yiba, Idols runner-up Melissa Allison Pinches, The Voice SA runner-up Siki Jo-Ann Qwazi, Zuko “Zuko SA” Kupiso and Zamani Mbotho will also add their velvet tones to Night of Voices.
The Cowan High School and Mandela Bay Theatre Complex Big Band will provide top-notch backup for this stellar lineup.
Multiplatinum-selling singer Nova — who is now dubbed “Snova” — will present songs from his latest album, Ngu Mama.
A tribute to his late mother who died in 2005, Ngu Mama reflects his gratitude for his vocal ability, across genres and in his mother tongue.
From old-school Motown to rhythm and blues, gospel and traditional Afrosoul, Snova wants to connect with the hearts of his fans.
Born Vusumzi Nongxa in New Brighton, later known to SA audiences as Vusi Nova, he more recently abbreviated his stage name to Snova.
But his is not the only stunning voice in the lineup, which promises to be a feast for the ears and eyes.
Qwazi won the hearts of Mzansi when she performed a cover of Miriam Makeba’s Qongqothwane — the famous Click Song — during her audition for The Voice SA in 2019.
The KwaMagxaki-born singer and actress went on to reach the top three and that fame followed her even during lockdown.
“People really celebrate me and call me an African queen and I love that they appreciate me for embracing my [African identity],” she said.
Kupiso, better known as Zuko SA, also calls the Eastern Cape home as he hails from Dutywa.
He released No One is Safe a year ago in July 2021 and the album now has seven songs featured on a telenovela.
His most popular song, Qhawe Lam, features on the soundtrack for the Showmax television series, The Wife, and won him many new fans.
Qhawe Lam is an encouraging message motivating youngsters to be steadfast in prayer and hold on to their parents’ teachings even as they seek greener pastures.
As a native of Qonce, Yiba is the Eastern Cape’s first winner in Idols SA, walking off with the title in Season 15.
The software developer from East London is now pursuing his singing dreams in Johannesburg.
Gqeberha singer, songwriter and actress Pinches is another Idols SA graduate, and was runner-up in Season 8 of the SA reality TV series.
She also acted in e.tv soapie Scandal.
Pinches first grabbed headlines when she made the top 12 in the M-Net competition, High School Musical: Spotlight South Africa.
She toured the country and Asia for three years as understudy for the lead character, Gabriella Montez.
She has also taken part in other theatre productions and corporate events, and worked with Danny K, Loyiso and the Bala Brothers, as well as artists such as Liquideep, Zubs and Heartbeat Cafe.
To add to the already striking lineup, Afrosoul singer Mbotha will add her voice to the night.
This soulful vocalist is a member of the All Strings Attached female quartet whose production with Andy Ndlazilwana — Intlombe — won an Ovation Award at the 2022 National Arts Festival.
Night of Voices will be at the Opera House main stage on July 30 from 7pm.
Tickets at R300 each are available at Pick n Pay or webtickets.co.za. Schools may negotiate a discount.
