METRO MATTERS | Commuters stuck as rains turn rutted roads into obstacle courses
Buses, taxis stay away from parts of Bay’s Joe Slovo to avoid treacherous gravel traps
By Yolanda Palezweni - 26 July 2022
Residents of Joe Slovo in Gqeberha are desperate for the municipality to speed up the resurfacing and maintenance of deteriorating gravel roads as public transport operators threaten to boycott the area because of their shocking condition.
Cars, meanwhile, are being damaged and commuters find themselves stuck, particularly after it rains and the roads, many of them badly rutted and dotted with potholes, become waterlogged...
