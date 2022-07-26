Kariega man dies after using braai to heat room

A Kariega man has died due to smoke inhalation after attempting to keep out the cold by bringing braai coals into his room.
Police spokesperson Captain Andre Beetge said the incident happened on Monday night.
“At about 11.30pm, a 22-year-old man took his braai stand into his room to get warm after having a braai with friends,” he said.
“His friends went looking for him at his home in Molteno Street at about 11.40am on Tuesday.
“They found his body on his bed.
“It is suspected that he died from smoke inhalation.”
Beetge said the man’s identity could not be released yet as his next of kin still needed to be informed.
An inquest docket had been opened and was being investigated by the Kariega police.
“The SA Police Service wishes to warn residents to be extra cautious during cold winter nights, as people are tempted to heat their rooms and homes with electric equipment, and equipment using open flames,” he said.
“These methods pose a fire risk as well as the risk of smoke inhalation, and our communities are urged to use those methods responsibly and safely.”
