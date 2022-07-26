Garden Route vandals losing their marbles
By Naziziphiwo Buso - 26 July 2022
A popular children’s pastime is being applied for a more malicious purpose on the Garden Route, after marbles were used to damage several luxury holiday homes recently.
Police on the Garden Route are investigating several cases of malicious damage to property after marbles were found on the scene of damaged holiday homes in a coastal village near Mossel Bay. ..
Garden Route vandals losing their marbles
A popular children’s pastime is being applied for a more malicious purpose on the Garden Route, after marbles were used to damage several luxury holiday homes recently.
Police on the Garden Route are investigating several cases of malicious damage to property after marbles were found on the scene of damaged holiday homes in a coastal village near Mossel Bay. ..
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics