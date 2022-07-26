×

News

Garden Route vandals losing their marbles

By Naziziphiwo Buso - 26 July 2022

A popular children’s pastime is being applied for a more malicious purpose on the Garden Route, after marbles were used to damage several luxury holiday homes recently. 

Police on the Garden Route are investigating several cases of malicious damage to property after marbles were found on the scene of damaged holiday homes in a coastal village near Mossel Bay. ..

