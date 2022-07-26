Despatch man arrested for possession of drugs worth R20,000
By Naziziphiwo Buso - 26 July 2022
A Despatch man is due to appear in the Kariega magistrate’s court on Wednesday after he was arrested for possession of drugs worth thousands of rand..
Police spokesperson Captain Gerda Swart said the 24-year-old was man was arrested on Monday after a tip-off. ..
Politics