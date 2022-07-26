×

Rugby

Boks face huge challenge in Championship, says Stick

Premium
26 July 2022
George Byron
Deputy sports editor & rugby writer

The Springboks face a huge challenge in the Rugby Championship which kicks off with back-to-back Tests against a wounded All Blacks team, SA assistant coach Mzwandile Stick says.

Stick says the Boks will look to up their game in the southern hemisphere battle after a hard-fought series win against Wales...

