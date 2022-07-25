Rare whale calf spotted in Algoa Bay prompts speculation
By Guy Rogers - 25 July 2022
A rare white southern right whale calf has surfaced in Algoa Bay.
The hefty baby was spotted on Sunday by Raggy Charters in the shallow water between Hougham Park and St Croix Island...
Rare whale calf spotted in Algoa Bay prompts speculation
A rare white southern right whale calf has surfaced in Algoa Bay.
The hefty baby was spotted on Sunday by Raggy Charters in the shallow water between Hougham Park and St Croix Island...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics