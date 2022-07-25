The police said earlier the suspect arrested in connection with the shooting at the Mputlane Inn tavern was an Ekurhuleni metro police officer.
EMPD officer 'implicated' in Katlehong tavern shooting not in court due to 'insufficient evidence'
Image: 123RF/ALLAN SWART
The suspect arrested in connection with the Katlehong tavern shooting will not appear in court on Monday as the matter is yet to be enrolled, says the National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).
NPA spokesperson Phindi Louw said this was due to “insufficient evidence”.
The police said earlier the suspect arrested in connection with the shooting at the Mputlane Inn tavern was an Ekurhuleni metro police officer.
The officer was alleged to have been among four men who stormed the tavern on July 8, opening fire at patrons. Six people were shot. Two died on the scene.
The officer had been expected to appear at the Palm Ridge magistrate’s court after his arrest on Friday.
Police spokesperson Col Sello Dimakatso said investigations were continuing.
