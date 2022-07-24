NMU academic’s documentary on Khoi San heritage sites well-received at Venice event
By Herald Reporter - 24 July 2022
Khoi and San culture recently went global through the assistance of Nelson Mandela University’s Dr Magda Minguzzi, who presented her documentary, co-authored with the First Indigenous Peoples of SA leaders, at Iuav University in Venice, Italy.
The 40-minute documentary, Origins and investigation into Khoi San heritage sites, was produced as a culmination of her three years of research under the National Research Foundation of SA-Community Engagement Funds...
NMU academic’s documentary on Khoi San heritage sites well-received at Venice event
Khoi and San culture recently went global through the assistance of Nelson Mandela University’s Dr Magda Minguzzi, who presented her documentary, co-authored with the First Indigenous Peoples of SA leaders, at Iuav University in Venice, Italy.
The 40-minute documentary, Origins and investigation into Khoi San heritage sites, was produced as a culmination of her three years of research under the National Research Foundation of SA-Community Engagement Funds...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics