News

WATCH LIVE | Memorial service for ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte

By TimesLIVE - 21 July 2022

The memorial service for the late ANC deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte is taking place on Thursday at the Johannesburg city hall.

Duarte died on Sunday and was buried the same day after losing her battle against cancer. 

TimesLIVE

 

