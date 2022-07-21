Jeffreys Bay model Philene van Niekerk recently returned home with two crowns and an additional award at the Miss Grand SA 2022..
Having submitted her entry on the last day , Van Niekerk said she was still shocked at having claimed the accolades..
The owner of Feline Models in Jeffreys Bay claimed the crowns for Miss Public Choice 2022 and Miss Directors Choice as well as the award for most votes 2022 at the event hosted at Umuzi Lodge in Secunda earlier in July. .
But the road to the final first saw the Eastern Cape provincial netball player having to contend with a grade three rupture on her ankle after competing at the Netball Telkom National league in October 2021.
She focused on getting her ligaments strong and handling the strain of high heels while participating in various community projects as part of the competition.
“The [finalists] announcement was made publicly on February 18 on Instagram and Facebook.
“I was extremely excited and honoured to have been selected from so many entries.”
She said it was an honour to represent her province on a national level, adding that her mother and eldest sister were teary with pride and ran to the stage to embrace her after her crowns and titles were announced.
“I was very humbled by being part of the competition and glad my hard work was acknowledged.
“I also felt happy that I have two beautiful crowns.
“My models from Feline Models also told me I inspire them, they are proud of me, their parents were also very supportive.
“I strive to teach them that no matter your circumstances or backgrounds you come from your dreams are valid.
“Even coming from smaller towns or provinces with less support, if you put in the hours and work you will be rewarded for it,” Van Niekerk said.
Jeffreys Bay model brings home two crowns
