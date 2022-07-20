Violent action related to local community demand for electricity
Third truck torched on Addo road
By Guy Rogers and and Riaan Marais - 20 July 2022
Another truck was set alight on the Addo road on Tuesday night after a day of violence in the area.
This followed the gutting of two other lorries resulting in more than a million rand in damages...
Violent action related to local community demand for electricity
Third truck torched on Addo road
Another truck was set alight on the Addo road on Tuesday night after a day of violence in the area.
This followed the gutting of two other lorries resulting in more than a million rand in damages...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics