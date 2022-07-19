Trial date set for man accused of girlfriend’s murder
A small group of protesters gathered outside the New Brighton Magistrate’s Court on Monday when a man appeared briefly for allegedly stabbing his girlfriend to death in December.
The protesters, mainly dressed in black and with political party regalia, showed their support for victims of gender-based violence...
Court reporter
