A leopard that attacked a staff member at a lodge in the Kruger National Park has been tracked down and euthanised.
The big cat is also suspected to be behind a previous attack on a worker.
SA National Parks said the employee from the Shalati Concession was attacked by the leopard en route to work on Sunday morning.
“After fighting off the leopard and shouting for help, the animal disappeared into the surrounding bush.
“The injured worker was rushed to the doctor for treatment. He suffered deep lacerations and trauma but the injuries are understood not to be life-threatening,” said SANParks.
The rangers corps and the air wing launched a search for the animal. It was spotted 30 metres from where the attack happened. It was put down.
Head ranger Cathy Dreyer said every effort had been made to capture the leopard since the first attack, without success. “Given the location of the incident, we suspect that the destroyed leopard is the same animal responsible for the first attack.”
The leopard has been delivered to state veterinarians for a postmortem.
Jerry Mabena, CEO of Motsamayi Tourism Group — who are the owners of Kruger Shalati and Kruger Station — said: “We were shocked by this tragic incident, we are very relieved that our colleague survived this ordeal.
“We, together with the management team at the concession, are committed to his recovery and will support the process in both physical and emotional wellbeing by all means.
“We support the investigation by SANParks to determine the cause of this unusual behaviour by a leopard.”
TimesLIVE
Kruger park lodge employee attacked by leopard
Image: GERALD CUBITT
A leopard that attacked a staff member at a lodge in the Kruger National Park has been tracked down and euthanised.
The big cat is also suspected to be behind a previous attack on a worker.
SA National Parks said the employee from the Shalati Concession was attacked by the leopard en route to work on Sunday morning.
“After fighting off the leopard and shouting for help, the animal disappeared into the surrounding bush.
“The injured worker was rushed to the doctor for treatment. He suffered deep lacerations and trauma but the injuries are understood not to be life-threatening,” said SANParks.
The rangers corps and the air wing launched a search for the animal. It was spotted 30 metres from where the attack happened. It was put down.
Head ranger Cathy Dreyer said every effort had been made to capture the leopard since the first attack, without success. “Given the location of the incident, we suspect that the destroyed leopard is the same animal responsible for the first attack.”
The leopard has been delivered to state veterinarians for a postmortem.
Jerry Mabena, CEO of Motsamayi Tourism Group — who are the owners of Kruger Shalati and Kruger Station — said: “We were shocked by this tragic incident, we are very relieved that our colleague survived this ordeal.
“We, together with the management team at the concession, are committed to his recovery and will support the process in both physical and emotional wellbeing by all means.
“We support the investigation by SANParks to determine the cause of this unusual behaviour by a leopard.”
TimesLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics