Finally, Cyril shows up in Nelson Mandela Bay
Ramaphosa visits Bay to see for himself how water crisis is being tackled
By Guy Rogers and Tshepiso Mametela - 19 July 2022
Nelson Mandela Bay’s water crisis may have grabbed headlines around SA as Gift of the Givers drilled boreholes and residents prepared for day zero, but for the first time on Monday, President Cyril Ramaphosa finally came to see things for himself.
Ramaphosa spent most of the day at the Nooitgedacht Water Treatment Works, the city’s state-of-the-art water-supply lifeline...
