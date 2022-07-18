×

Soccer

Local is lekka, says new Chippa coach

Daine Klate on a mission to include more Eastern Cape players in team

18 July 2022
Amir Chetty
Sports reporter

One of the primary objectives of newly appointed Chippa United head coach Daine Klate will be to introduce more local talent into the system in what is his first senior coaching role.

Having taken charge of the team from interim coach Kurt Lentjies a little more than a week ago, the former SuperSport United, Orlando Pirates and Chippa United midfielder aims to hit the ground running in his new role...

