Local is lekka, says new Chippa coach
Daine Klate on a mission to include more Eastern Cape players in team
One of the primary objectives of newly appointed Chippa United head coach Daine Klate will be to introduce more local talent into the system in what is his first senior coaching role.
Having taken charge of the team from interim coach Kurt Lentjies a little more than a week ago, the former SuperSport United, Orlando Pirates and Chippa United midfielder aims to hit the ground running in his new role...
Local is lekka, says new Chippa coach
Daine Klate on a mission to include more Eastern Cape players in team
Sports reporter
One of the primary objectives of newly appointed Chippa United head coach Daine Klate will be to introduce more local talent into the system in what is his first senior coaching role.
Having taken charge of the team from interim coach Kurt Lentjies a little more than a week ago, the former SuperSport United, Orlando Pirates and Chippa United midfielder aims to hit the ground running in his new role...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Soccer
Rugby
Rugby
Rugby
Rugby