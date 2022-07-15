Pensioner taken to shelter after Fairview eviction
By Tshepiso Mametela - 15 July 2022
An elderly man who endured a cold winter night on the streets on Tuesday evening after being evicted from a social housing complex in Fairview, now has a roof over his head.
Stanley Ndyulu, 63, has been admitted to a temporary shelter after his eviction from Willowdene Village, which is owned and managed by IMIZI Housing...
