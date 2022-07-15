Wildcat taxi strike triggers chaos
Two drivers arrested, taxis impounded after protest in Korsten area
Chaos erupted in Gqeberha’s Korsten area on Thursday morning after a wildcat taxi strike in which roads were blocked, tyres burnt and rubber bullets fired.
Two taxi drivers were arrested and eight of 20 taxis that blockaded strategic points along Stanford Road and the N2 on- and off-ramps were impounded during the protest against fuel price hikes...
General Reporter
