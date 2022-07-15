×

News

MTN Group in buyout talks with rival Telkom SA

By Reuters - 15 July 2022
The companies say there is no certainty the transaction will be consummated.
The companies say there is no certainty the transaction will be consummated.
Image: Freddy Mavunda

SA telecoms operator, MTN Group Ltd, said on Friday it is in buyout talks with smaller rival Telkom SA for a stock or cash-and-stock deal.

"Discussions are at an early stage and there is no certainty that the transaction will be consummated," the companies said in a statement on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.

Telkom's shares jumped nearly 30% following the announcement, while MTN was up nearly 5%.

