SA telecoms operator, MTN Group Ltd, said on Friday it is in buyout talks with smaller rival Telkom SA for a stock or cash-and-stock deal.
"Discussions are at an early stage and there is no certainty that the transaction will be consummated," the companies said in a statement on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.
Telkom's shares jumped nearly 30% following the announcement, while MTN was up nearly 5%.
MTN Group in buyout talks with rival Telkom SA
Image: Freddy Mavunda
SA telecoms operator, MTN Group Ltd, said on Friday it is in buyout talks with smaller rival Telkom SA for a stock or cash-and-stock deal.
"Discussions are at an early stage and there is no certainty that the transaction will be consummated," the companies said in a statement on the Johannesburg Stock Exchange.
Telkom's shares jumped nearly 30% following the announcement, while MTN was up nearly 5%.
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics
World
Politics