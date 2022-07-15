×

WATCH LIVE | Ramaphosa addresses SACP conference

By TIMESLIVE - 15 July 2022

ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to address the SA Communist Party (SACP) conference in Boksburg, Gauteng on Friday.

On Thursday SACP general secretary Blade Nzimande praised Ramaphosa’s handling of the Phala Phala farmgate scandal.

He accused former spy chief Arthur Fraser of driving a “counterrevolution” in a bid to collapse the ANC.

TimesLIVE

 

