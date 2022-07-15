ANC president Cyril Ramaphosa is expected to address the SA Communist Party (SACP) conference in Boksburg, Gauteng on Friday.
On Thursday SACP general secretary Blade Nzimande praised Ramaphosa’s handling of the Phala Phala farmgate scandal.
He accused former spy chief Arthur Fraser of driving a “counterrevolution” in a bid to collapse the ANC.
WATCH LIVE | Ramaphosa addresses SACP conference
LISTEN | ANC members will march for Ramaphosa’s removal amid Farmgate and economic crisis: Niehaus
