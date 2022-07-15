×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Bodyguard of member of Zulu king's coronation committee shot in Durban

By TimesLIVE - 15 July 2022
A bodyguard of Zululand district mayor Thulasizwe Buthelezi, who is part of a coronation committee for the coronation of King Misuzulu kaZwelithini, was shot in Mayville, Durban, on Thursday.
A bodyguard of Zululand district mayor Thulasizwe Buthelezi, who is part of a coronation committee for the coronation of King Misuzulu kaZwelithini, was shot in Mayville, Durban, on Thursday.
Image: Sandile Ndlovu

A bodyguard of Zululand district municipality mayor Thulasizwe Buthelezi was injured when he was shot during a coronation committee meeting in Mayville on Thursday.

The injured person, who has not yet been identified, is in hospital.

Buthelezi is part of the coronation committee that is working with the Zulu royal family in preparing the coronation of King Misuzulu, which is set for next month.

After President Cyril Ramaphosa’s formal recognition of Prince Misuzulu as the new Zulu monarch in March, the traditional prime minister to the Zulu nation,  Prince Mangosuthu Buthelezi, announced that preparations for the coronation will be handled by a committee.

This is a developing story.

TimesLIVE

subscribe

Latest Videos

A walk through the lives of those left behind after the Marikana tragedy
'Show their faces!' Supporters of murdered e-hailing driver speak after ...

Most Read