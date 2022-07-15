×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Leisure

Imogen takes the crown

Young model from Mount Pleasant wins Little Miss PE title in her age category

Premium
By Zamandulo Malonde - 15 July 2022

Her freckles and strawberry blonde hair are enough to turn heads in admiration of her beauty.

It is, therefore, no wonder that little Imogen Gerber, 8, stole the hearts of judges in her first ever beauty pageant, earning the title of Little Miss Port Elizabeth. ..

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Latest Videos

A walk through the lives of those left behind after the Marikana tragedy
'Show their faces!' Supporters of murdered e-hailing driver speak after ...

Most Read