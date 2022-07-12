×

WATCH LIVE | Senzo Meyiwa trial back in court

12 July 2022

The trial of the five men accused of killing Bafana Bafana soccer star Senzo Meyiwa is back in the Pretoria high court on Tuesday. 

The high court granted a request in June by advocate Zandile Mshololo to postpone the trial so she could study the contents of the controversial second docket.

Judge Tshifhiwa Maumela said the accused were entitled to a fair and speedy trial.

“The fact put on the table by advocate Mshololo is that she needs to go into the contents of the second docket,” he said in granting the postponement.

