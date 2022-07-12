Three Busisiwe ‘Busi’ Lurayi roles that made SA pay attention!

Actress Busisiwe “Busi” Lurayi will forever be remembered for her great passion and contribution to the world of television and theatre.

TshisaLIVE confirmed the news on Monday through her agency Eye Media Artists, who shared a family statement on social media saying the actress was pronounced dead on Sunday.

Details surrounding her cause of death are yet to be confirmed.

“We are deeply saddened to notify you of the passing of our beloved Busisiwe Lurayi. Busisiwe passed away suddenly and was pronounced dead at her residence on Sunday. The reason for her death is still unknown as we await the results of the autopsy report.”