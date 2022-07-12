Three Busisiwe ‘Busi’ Lurayi roles that made SA pay attention!
Actress Busisiwe “Busi” Lurayi will forever be remembered for her great passion and contribution to the world of television and theatre.
TshisaLIVE confirmed the news on Monday through her agency Eye Media Artists, who shared a family statement on social media saying the actress was pronounced dead on Sunday.
Details surrounding her cause of death are yet to be confirmed.
“We are deeply saddened to notify you of the passing of our beloved Busisiwe Lurayi. Busisiwe passed away suddenly and was pronounced dead at her residence on Sunday. The reason for her death is still unknown as we await the results of the autopsy report.”
While she’s taken many strides in the arts, she’s played three roles that captured the hearts of many in Mzansi.
How to Ruin Christmas
Busi’s last role was on Netflix’s How to Ruin Christmas, where she played the character of Tumi Sello, the family rebel and disappointment who begrudgingly joins her dysfunctional family for the first Christmas holidays in years.
Sokhulu & Partners
In 2008, Busi starred as beautiful and backstabbing lawyer Winnie Molepo, who worked for the Sokhulu brothers on the SABC1 drama series.
City Ses’la
Busi’s stint as Phumzile on the SABC1 sitcom City Ses’la (from 2005-06 and again in 2010) and its spin-off series Ses’Top La.
