Bad news for Nelson Mandela Bay commuters as taxi fares rise

A trip to town in a taxi is about to be a little more expensive for commuters in Nelson Mandela Bay as the recent fuel hike has forced the industry to increase its fares.
Local trips will increase by R2 a trip and long-distance trips will see an increase of between R5 and R30 from Monday July 11.
The Nelson Mandela Bay regional taxi council, which represents 10 taxi associations announced the decision this week.
According to a notice circulated to commuters, the overall taxi hike for all taxis in the Bay will be R2.
This means commuters will now pay between R18 and R26 for trips from the city centre to most Bay suburbs.
The taxi fare from Gqeberha to Kariega has increased from R25 to R30.
A trip from Gqeberha to East London will now cost R250, while a trip from Gqeberha to Mthatha will cost the commuter R330.
A trip to Komani will be R290 after the R30 increase.
Travelling from Gqeberha to Qonce, Butterworth, Dutywa, Peddie, Port Alfred, Alexandria, Kenton-on-Sea, Makhanda, Fort Beaufort and Dikeni will also cost R20 more from Monday.
Trips from Gqeberha to George, Knysna, Plettenberg Bay, Adelaide and Somerset have also increased by R20.
To travel from Gqeberha to Jeffreys Bay, Addo and Humansdorp, taxi commuters will now fork out R10 more.
Fuel prices reached record levels on Wednesday when they went up by R2.37/l for 93 octane petrol, R2.57/l for 95 octane, R2.30/l for low-sulphur 50 ppm diesel, R2.31/l for 500 ppm and R2.21/l for illuminating paraffin.
Bay regional taxi council spokesperson Kiran Chetty said the taxi fare hike had been agreed on at a meeting of the management committee this week.
“This will affect all the taxis in Nelson Mandela Bay, meaning Gqeberha, Kariega and Despatch, all over,” he said.
“This was a very difficult decision to make, but what can the industry do?
“The petrol price is going up and it’s not going to stop, but we have to do this otherwise some of us won’t be in business tomorrow.”
Chetty said the resolution had been taken at a meeting of all taxi association chairs and secretaries and the taxi council at the Gqeberha City Hall this week.
“We know this will hit the low-income earners hardest, but many of our members are battling with the fuel hike like everyone else.”
Bad news for Nelson Mandela Bay commuters as taxi fares rise
Image: SUPPLIED
