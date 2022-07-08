New Ward 43 councillor ready to tackle social ills
Housing for shack dwellers, provision of toilets among issues Mandlakazi Mabuda is aiming to address
By Siyamtanda Capa - 08 July 2022
Newly elected Ward 43 councillor Mandlakazi Mabuda, 37, hopes to repair the trust deficit displayed by KwaNobuhle residents in the recent by-election.
Mabuda told The Herald on Thursday, shortly after the announcement was made that she had won the contested seat, that she intended to do this by calling a community meeting to outline her plans for the ward. ..
