A man suspected of murdering a police officer in 2018 will remain in custody for the remainder of his trial after failing to report to court when he was released on bail.
Aphiwe Nzimase, 21, is accused of murdering Captain Lumkile Wiseman Tyibilika in New Brighton on October 23 2018.
Tyibilika, who was attached to the police’s VIP Protection Unit in Bhisho, was murdered while sitting in his car in Tshewula Street.
Following an investigation by the Serious Organised Crime Unit of the Hawks in Gqeberha, Nzimase was arrested on December 3 2018.
He appeared in the New Brighton Magistrate’s Court and was subsequently released on bail.
“He was expected to make court appearances thereafter but failed to comply with the court order,” Hawks spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela said.
She said members of the National Priority Violent Crimes division of the Hawks managed to arrest Nzimase again on Wednesday following a thorough investigation.
He appeared in court soon after his arrest and was remanded.
His bail was revoked and Mgolodela said he would now remain in custody for the remainder of his trial as he has been labelled a flight risk.
He is expected to return to court soon.
HeraldLIVE
Suspected cop killer to remain in custody after skipping bail
Image: Elvis Ntombela
A man suspected of murdering a police officer in 2018 will remain in custody for the remainder of his trial after failing to report to court when he was released on bail.
Aphiwe Nzimase, 21, is accused of murdering Captain Lumkile Wiseman Tyibilika in New Brighton on October 23 2018.
Tyibilika, who was attached to the police’s VIP Protection Unit in Bhisho, was murdered while sitting in his car in Tshewula Street.
Following an investigation by the Serious Organised Crime Unit of the Hawks in Gqeberha, Nzimase was arrested on December 3 2018.
He appeared in the New Brighton Magistrate’s Court and was subsequently released on bail.
“He was expected to make court appearances thereafter but failed to comply with the court order,” Hawks spokesperson Captain Yolisa Mgolodela said.
She said members of the National Priority Violent Crimes division of the Hawks managed to arrest Nzimase again on Wednesday following a thorough investigation.
He appeared in court soon after his arrest and was remanded.
His bail was revoked and Mgolodela said he would now remain in custody for the remainder of his trial as he has been labelled a flight risk.
He is expected to return to court soon.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article?
Register (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Latest Videos
Most Read
Politics
Politics
Politics
World