SPOTLIGHT | Thor, Emma Thompson light up screens; top series returns to Showmax

There is something for everyone’s taste this week in Spotlight’s coverage of all things new in the entertainment world. We head back to New Asgard with the release of Thor: Love and Thunder, look at Showmax’s award-winning series Barry, and showcase what critics are hailing as Emma Thompson’s career-best performance in Good Luck to You, Leo Grande.

The new Marvel Cinematic Universe release sees Thor (Chris Hemsworth) being thwarted in his plans for retirement by Gorr, the God Butcher (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods. Thor and his extraordinary crew must find a way to stop him. Taika Waititi (Thor: Ragnarok, Jo Jo Rabbit) directs and also stars as Korg, and is joined by Natalie Portman (as Jane Foster), Tessa Thompson (Brunhilde) and Russell Crowe (Zeus), among others. Spotlight covered the special event screening this week, ahead of its cinema release, also on IMAX and 4DX.

For quality binge-worthy entertainment at home, try season 3 of the Emmy award-winning dark comedy series Barry, starring Bill Hader, on Showmax. Rotten Tomatoes heralds this as the best series of 2022. Barry is a likable hitman in pursuit of a newfound passion, acting. He discovers leaving the contract killing business is not as simple as he imagined. All three seasons are available on Showmax.

The unconventional sex comedy-drama, Good Luck to You, Leo Grande, is a refreshing cinema release this week. Retired widow Nancy Stokes (Emma Thompson) hires a young sex worker, Leo Grande (talented newcomer Daryl McCormack), hoping to find the pleasures and self-discovery not provided by her unfulfilling marriage of 30 years. The sharp script deals with themes of compassion, outdated sexual norms, emotional baggage and vulnerabilities.