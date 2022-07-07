‘Mr President, SA is tired, the black nation is perishing’: Family member of Enyobeni tavern victim

“Mr President, SA is tired, the black nation is perishing,” a family representative told President Cyril Ramaphosa while reading an obituary for one of the 21 Enyobeni tavern victims in Scenery Park, East London, on Wednesday.

When family representatives read the obituaries, it was heard most of the deceased teenagers were born in 2004. Their families heard how the young people’s dreams had died in the tragedy on June 26.