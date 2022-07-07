Motherwell public library gutted — again
More damage to facility already in ruins from blaze earlier this year
The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality has called on residents to root out the self-destructive culture of vandalism after the Motherwell Public Library in NU9 was set alight during the early hours of Wednesday.
The front entrance to the library was gutted. ..
