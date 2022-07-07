×

News

Enyobeni 21’s big dreams ‘snuffed out’

Anguished families forced to bury children without knowing how they died

By Sithandiwe Velaphi, Andisa Bonani and Avuyile Mkhabe - 07 July 2022

An announcement that toxicology results for the 21 young people who died at an East London tavern were still not known left mourners distraught at a mass funeral for the victims in the city on Wednesday.    

People came in their hundreds to pay their respects to the teenagers whose lives were cut short at Scenery Park’s Enyobeni Tavern 10 days ago...

