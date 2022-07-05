Family, friends mourn Umhlobo Wenene’s Bulelani Koyo

Simtembile Mgidi

General Reporter



While most of the nation will remember Bulelani Koyo as an Umhlobo Wenene FM broadcaster and renowned gospel musician, those closest to him recalled an entertaining family man on Tuesday.



The family of the 39-year-old host of the Likwayala Eziphambili Show said they were relying on God’s strength following his death on Monday morning after losing his battle against cancer...