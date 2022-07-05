×

Sport

Nekhubui ready to fly SA flag overseas

By Amir Chetty - 05 July 2022

Eastern Province Athletics rising star Shirley Nekhubui is hoping to put her training to good use as she gears up to represent SA at an international level later in July.  

The 21-year-old track athlete is one of three athletes under Gqeberha’s World Athletics level three coach Gerrie Posthumus’s stable to be selected for the SA squad announced this week. ..

