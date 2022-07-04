EFF opens case against Van Niekerk, council
Speaker pronounced fraudulent results at chaotic March 16 meeting, party alleges
The appointment of Nelson Mandela Bay City manager Dr Noxolo Nqwazi during a chaotic council meeting in March was the culmination of fraudulent activity with speaker Gary van Niekerk misrepresenting the vote count.
This is according to the EFF in Nelson Mandela Bay, who on Sunday opened a case of fraud against the council and its custodian, Van Niekerk...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.