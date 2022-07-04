EFF opens case against Van Niekerk, council

Speaker pronounced fraudulent results at chaotic March 16 meeting, party alleges

Premium Siyamtanda Capa

Senior Politics Reporter



The appointment of Nelson Mandela Bay City manager Dr Noxolo Nqwazi during a chaotic council meeting in March was the culmination of fraudulent activity with speaker Gary van Niekerk misrepresenting the vote count.



This is according to the EFF in Nelson Mandela Bay, who on Sunday opened a case of fraud against the council and its custodian, Van Niekerk...