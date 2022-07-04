After 40 years of extinction, rhinos return to Mozambique

More than four decades after they became extinct locally, rhinos are roaming again in the wilds of Mozambique, which is bringing the endangered species from SA in efforts to breathe new life into its parks and boost tourism.

A group of rangers captured, sedated and moved black and white rhinos more than 1,600km to Mozambique's Zinave National Park, which has more than 400,000ha and 2,300 other reintroduced animals.

“Rhinos are important to the ecosystem, which is one of the reasons we're moving them all this distance and doing all this effort to get them there,” Kester Vickery, a conservationist who is supervising the rhino translocation told Reuters.

The Peace Parks Foundation (PPF) conservation group, which is conducting the operation, aims to relocate more than 40 rhinos in the next two years to Mozambique.

Its project manager, Anthony Alexander, said the group has already brought in certain predators and many elephants to the park and that it was now rhinos' turn.

“It's very exciting now to complete the presence of historical species in the park,” Alexander said.