Police seize R500,000 worth of perlemoen

Simtembile Mgidi
General Reporter
03 July 2022
Quick response by police lead to the confiscation of perlemoen estimated to be worth R500,000
Image: SUPPLIED

About R500,000  worth of perlemoen was recovered at the weekend after police and K9 unit members sniffed out a group of poachers carrying a big haul of protected molluscs.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said at about 1am on Saturday police followed up on information about suspected perlemoen  poachers in Redhouse.

After noticing the suspected vehicle, K9 unit members gave chase and stopped the bakkie in Deare Street, Redhouse.

“The suspects jumped out of the vehicle and ran into the bushes.

“A total of 2,536 units of perlemoen was found in the vehicle.

“The Nissan Navara has been impounded for further investigation.

“The estimated value of the perlemoen is R500,000.”

Naidu said an enquiry docket was opened for investigation.

HeraldLIVE

 

