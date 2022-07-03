Stage 6 load-shedding to continue, with Eskom saying it will take time to recover from strike action

Eskom on Sunday announced that stage 6 load-shedding would continue into the new week.

In a media statement, the power provider said this was linked to last week's unprotected strike action by its workers at plants across the country. Workers were demanding a wage hike.

“Eskom cautions the public that it will still take a few weeks for the power generation system to fully recover to pre-strike levels,” Eskom said.

It thanked employees who had since returned to work.