Pistorius’s meeting with Reeva’s dad aimed at facilitating healing

Premium Devon Koen

Court reporter



Disgraced former Paralympian and convicted killer Oscar Pistorius met the father of slain Gqeberha model Reeva Steenkamp for a victim-offender dialogue (VOD) as part of his parole application process.



Reeva’s father, Barry Steenkamp, met Pistorius at the St Albans correctional facility on June 22...