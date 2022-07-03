×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Pistorius’s meeting with Reeva’s dad aimed at facilitating healing

Premium
Devon Koen
Court reporter
03 July 2022

Disgraced former Paralympian and convicted killer Oscar Pistorius met the father of slain Gqeberha model Reeva Steenkamp for a victim-offender dialogue (VOD) as part of his parole application process. 

Reeva’s father, Barry Steenkamp, met Pistorius at the St Albans correctional facility on June 22...

This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.

A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.

Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.

Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.



Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.

Latest Videos

A walk through the lives of those left behind after the Marikana tragedy
'Show their faces!' Supporters of murdered e-hailing driver speak after ...

Most Read