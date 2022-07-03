Pistorius’s meeting with Reeva’s dad aimed at facilitating healing
Disgraced former Paralympian and convicted killer Oscar Pistorius met the father of slain Gqeberha model Reeva Steenkamp for a victim-offender dialogue (VOD) as part of his parole application process.
Reeva’s father, Barry Steenkamp, met Pistorius at the St Albans correctional facility on June 22...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.