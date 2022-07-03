Perridgevale shop owner and assistant foil robbery

Two robbery suspects had their plans foiled on Sunday morning after walking into a shop in Nile Road, Perridgevale, and allegedly threatening the owner and his assistant with knives, only to be apprehended by the pair and another customer.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the suspects, aged 26 and 30, had entered the shop at about 8.30am.

One of them allegedly jumped over the counter and took money from the till.

“The owner, who was in the aisle, shouted at his assistant to grab the suspect while he went after the second suspect.

“A customer who was also in the shop assisted in apprehending the suspects.

“Both were arrested and handed over to police.

“During the scuffle, one suspect sustained two stab wounds and was taken to hospital for treatment.”

The suspects’ vehicle, a white Volkswagen Polo, was also impounded for further investigation, Naidu said.

“Detectives are probing their [alleged] involvement in other business robberies with a similar modus operandi that took place in June.”

The men will appear in the Gqeberha magistrate’s court this week.

