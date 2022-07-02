Two life terms for father who raped children, using them for pornography

The Pretoria high court, sitting in Benoni, on Friday sentenced a 41-year-old father to two life terms and 83 years' imprisonment for rape and production of child pornography, among other offences.

The man, from Benoni, committed these offences against his two stepsons and his daughter between 2012 and 2021.

At the time of the incidents, the boys were aged between six and 14, and in the case of the daughter they occurred from when she was seven months old until she was eight years old.

“These offences took place in their home when the mother of the children was at work and the children were left in his care.

“When at work, he would often ask the minor boys to take pictures of their sister’s private parts and send them to him for his pleasure,” National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said.

She said the man pleaded guilty to all 426 counts preferred against him.

They also include two counts of using a child for pornography, three counts of creation or production of child pornography and 407 counts of possession of child pornography.

The judge ordered that the sentences run concurrently

The man was arrested in February 2021 when one of the children confided in a relative and the matter was then reported to the police.

“The rest of the children then later opened up about their experiences as well. The man has been in custody since his arrest.”

Prosecutor Adv Jeffery Nethononda said the accused had no regard for older children’s rights as enshrined in the constitution.

TimesLIVE