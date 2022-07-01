×

We've got news for you.

Register on HeraldLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
News

Stage 6 load-shedding will return at 4pm, slight reprieve

By TImesLIVE - 01 July 2022
Stage 6 load-shedding was downgraded to stage 4 on Friday morning. File photo.
Stage 6 load-shedding was downgraded to stage 4 on Friday morning. File photo.
Image: 123RF/ showcake

Eskom says stage 4 load-shedding is in effect until 4pm on Friday, instead of the heightened stage 6 that had been announced.

“Overnight we have replenished our emergency reserves sufficiently to not require stage 6 load-shedding during the morning. However, stage 6 load-shedding will be implemented from 4pm to 10pm to not further deplete the reserves. Stage 4 is being implemented until 4pm,” the electricity utility said.

TimesLIVE

 

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

A walk through the lives of those left behind after the Marikana tragedy
'Show their faces!' Supporters of murdered e-hailing driver speak after ...

Most Read