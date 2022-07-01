Stage 6 load-shedding will return at 4pm, slight reprieve

Eskom says stage 4 load-shedding is in effect until 4pm on Friday, instead of the heightened stage 6 that had been announced.

“Overnight we have replenished our emergency reserves sufficiently to not require stage 6 load-shedding during the morning. However, stage 6 load-shedding will be implemented from 4pm to 10pm to not further deplete the reserves. Stage 4 is being implemented until 4pm,” the electricity utility said.

TimesLIVE