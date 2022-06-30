Jacob Zuma’s state capture review application to be launched next week: Mzwanele Manyi

Former president Jacob Zuma’s legal team is expected to lay a complaint against chief justice Raymond Zondo and file a review application challenging the final state capture report next week.

Spokesperson for the Jacob Zuma Foundation Mzwanele Manyi confirmed to TimesLIVE that this was the plan. “We hope that it will be launched next week as promised,” said Manyi.

Zuma’s lawyer, Adv Dali Mpofu, was not immediately available for comment.

The Sunday Times reported the former president threatened to throw the book at the commission on state capture, saying he will take the report on judicial review and report Zondo to the Judicial Service Commission for misconduct.

Zuma made the threats through Manyi after the release of Zondo's final report last week. The report found Zuma was at the centre of a vast conspiracy to capture the state for the benefit of the Gupta brothers and ministers and officials who stood to benefit.