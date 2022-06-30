Tributes for swimmer killed by shark at Plett beach

A swimmer who was killed by a shark at Sanctuary Beach in Plettenberg Bay on Tuesday has been named as Bruce Wolov.

A family message on Facebook by Galya Wolov shared: “We will remember him as a loving husband, our dad and friend who was taken from us far too soon, while doing what he was passionate about.”

Stockbroker David Shapiro, who expressed his sorrow, said Wolov was a long-distance swimmer and a well-known personality in stockbroking circles.

On LinkedIn, he is listed as a portfolio manager at a leading SA investment firm.

“Losing someone like this is chilling and very sad for the family and our community,” said Plett Tourism CEO Patty Vollert Butterworth. “The victim’s family and friends are foremost in our minds today, and we wish to express our sincere condolences for their loss.”

According to the National Sea Rescue Institute, the deadly shark attack was reported by an eyewitness at about 2pm on Tuesday.