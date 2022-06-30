Contemporary jazz experience at the National Arts Festival

Premium By Devon Koen -

Finding beauty in all that life has to offer, Standard Bank Young Artist of the Year award in Jazz Vuma Levin drew inspiration from his experiences and personal connections to present a unique take on jazz at the 2022 National Arts Festival.



Combining various instruments and incorporating indigenous African sounds, Levin’s novel approach to his music is set to entertain while giving audiences a unique experience...