State will prosecute Gauteng deputy speaker after AfriForum steps in

AfriForum’s private prosecution unit announced on Tuesday that the state had decided to prosecute Vuyo Mhlakaza-Manamela, the deputy speaker of the Gauteng legislature.

Two weeks ago, AfriForum said it would take up the case of a police protection and security services officer who was allegedly assaulted by Mhlakaza-Manamela. The organisation said this development arose after it wrote to the National Prosecuting Authority about the abandoned case against Mhlakaza-Manamela.

“The deputy speaker of the Gauteng legislature will face charges of assault with intention to inflict grievous bodily harm and crimen injuria.

“The case stems from an alleged attack on police protection and security services officer Sgt Lizzy Mojapelo,” AfriForum said in a statement.

AfriForum approached its unit after the NPA declined to prosecute. The matter was withdrawn last year after senior prosecutors allegedly told Mojapelo that the matter would be difficult to prosecute because the suspect was a very high-profile person.

AfriForum said Andrew Chauke, the Gauteng director of public prosecutions, wrote in a letter addressed to the unit: “Having studied the contents of the docket, your request for a nolle prosequi certificate and the report of the relevant senior public prosecutor, this office is satisfied that there is a prima facie case against Nomvuyo Mhlakaza-Manamela and the matter should not have been withdrawn against her.

“This office has issued an instruction to the chief prosecutor that Nomvuyo Mhlakaza­Manamela must be prosecuted on charges of assault with the intent to cause grievous bodily harm and crimen injuria,” Chauke said in the letter.

Chauke said the relevant senior public prosecutor who withdrew the matter has been reprimanded.

AfriForum said this was a victory for the principle of equality before the law.

“We will ensure that politicians are not sheltered from prosecution,” said Gerrie Nel, head of AfriForum’s private prosecution unit.

Mojapelo said she was very happy with the NPA’s decision.

“It’s just unfortunate that AfriForum had to get involved first, but the NPA must serve me and my daughter with justice ­— that is all we need. We are grateful to AfriForum,” said Mojapelo.

The alleged assault took place in February 2020 at the home of Mhlakaza-Manamela.

Mojapelo alleges that the suspect, in a drunken fit of rage, severely assaulted her.

She further states that her police superiors did not want to help her open a case, but instead did everything in their power to frustrate those efforts.

