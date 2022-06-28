WATCH LIVE | Eskom holds urgent media briefing
Eskom is holding an urgent media briefing on Tuesday.
Eskom escalated the country to stage 4 load-shedding earlier this week as a result of further breakdowns to generation capacity.
TimesLIVE
