News

SA Post Office apologises as online systems go down

Nivashni Nair
Senior reporter
24 June 2022
Point-of-sale and other systems were not available at post office branches on Friday morning. File photo.
Image: FREDLIN ADRIAAN

The SA Post Office (Sapo) was offline for business transactions early on Friday.

Sapo spokesperson Johan Kruger said point-of-sale and other systems were not available to customers.

“Offline transactions can be performed at post office branches, including posting and collecting of items,” he said.

“Sapo apologises for the inconvenience and is working to restore its system as quickly as possible.”

TimesLIVE

 

